Home News Assaulted and stolen of the wallet in front of the hospital
News

Assaulted and stolen of the wallet in front of the hospital

by admin
Assaulted and stolen of the wallet in front of the hospital

UDINE. A 46-year-old woman residing in Tricesimo, on the morning of Monday 14 November was attacked by two strangers in front of the entrance to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine.

A man and a woman, based on the reconstruction made by the carabinieri who intervened for the reliefs, snatched the wallet from the victim’s hand after having yanked it hard.

The couple then escaped on foot but the escape was hindered by a passer-by, so much so that the two were forced to abandon the stolen goods. The wallet was then returned to the owner, while the carabinieri began investigations to trace the perpetrators of the attempted robbery who then lost their tracks.

The military has collected the testimonies of those who witnessed the scene and the video recordings are also being examined.

See also  Save grandparents from stroke, superhero mission for children -

You may also like

Christmas lights, the municipalities of Treviso struggling with...

The national autumn grain has been harvested 1.258...

Bari, student dies at home at 17 of...

Thousands of young volunteers serve the 14th Airshow...

Libera Valbelluna, a room dedicated to the mafia...

Tlc, Urso: we need a publicly controlled network

G20 Bali summit: Xi, Biden to face new...

Scarmagno, the worker who fell from a scaffolding...

The latest report on the epidemic in Beijing:...

Fano, 23, found dead and stabbed. The ex-husband...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy