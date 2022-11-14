UDINE. A 46-year-old woman residing in Tricesimo, on the morning of Monday 14 November was attacked by two strangers in front of the entrance to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine.

A man and a woman, based on the reconstruction made by the carabinieri who intervened for the reliefs, snatched the wallet from the victim’s hand after having yanked it hard.

The couple then escaped on foot but the escape was hindered by a passer-by, so much so that the two were forced to abandon the stolen goods. The wallet was then returned to the owner, while the carabinieri began investigations to trace the perpetrators of the attempted robbery who then lost their tracks.

The military has collected the testimonies of those who witnessed the scene and the video recordings are also being examined.