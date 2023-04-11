Home News At least three dead and two injured in a shooting in Puerto Rico




At least three people have died and another two have been injured this Monday in a shooting in front of a store in the Guamaní neighborhood of Guayama, in the south of Puerto Rico.

The incident took place at 4:00 p.m. (local time), when several men fired from a moving vehicle, according to local media reports.

The victims, who have not been identified at the moment, are between 40 and 50 years old. The injured have been taken to the hospital, where they have a stable prognosis.

The personnel of the Homicide Division of the Criminal Investigation Corps of Guayama have gone to the scene of the events to start the investigation, with the aim of clarifying the motive for the attack.

The Puerto Rican authorities have indicated that this event represents the second massacre that has occurred so far this year. In the first, which took place in mid-February, three people were killed, including a child.

