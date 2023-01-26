Unión Magdalena turned around the game that Atlético Huila was winning with a goal from Britos.

What looked like a good afternoon for the return of Atlético Huila in the first division of Colombian professional soccer, ended with a visit defeat for the Neiva team.

The list that coach Craviotto sent to the city of Santa Mata included a good part of the players who were part of the promotion and some of the new faces that arrived.

Despite the fact that Huila began by imposing the conditions with a goal from the B scorer last semester, Gustavo Britos, at minute 59, the team from the city of Santa Marta quickly reacted with changes that worked for him.

At minute 65 came the response from the home team, through Isaac Camargo and just seven minutes later a goal from Jairo Palomino put the home team up. final score 2-1.

In the second half, Atlético Huila lowered the level and at times they were seen delivered. The next meeting for those led by Néstor Craviotto will be on Saturday, January 28, at home against Bucaramanga.