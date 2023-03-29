Home News Attack in Catatumbo: Petro calls a government delegation for consultation
News

Attack in Catatumbo: Petro calls a government delegation for consultation

by admin
Attack in Catatumbo: Petro calls a government delegation for consultation

After the murder of nine soldiers this Wednesday in Catatumbo at the hands of the National Liberation Army (ELN), President Gustavo Petro summoned the government delegation to the negotiation table with this guerrilla, as well as the guarantor countries and supporters of the peace process.

The Head of State, who expressed his repudiation for the attack on the uniformed officers, pointed out that the peace process must be serious and responsible with Colombian society.

It is important to mention that during this week another attack in the municipality of San José del Palmar, in the Chocó region (west), has also been attributed to the ELN, from which another soldier was also killed, in addition to a couple of wounded.

It should be remembered that the negotiations began in November 2022 in Caracas and in March they had a second cycle in Mexico City without reaching a ceasefire agreement.

In January, the parties experienced their most tense moment when the rebels denied being part of a bilateral truce that Petro had announced on New Year’s Eve with the country’s main armed groups.

The hostilities continued and the army constantly denounces kidnappings and attacks with explosives that leave several dead and wounded.

It should be remembered that in 2019, then-President Iván Duque suspended peace negotiations with this guerrilla due to an attack on a military school in Bogotá that left 23 dead, including the attacker, in 2019.

Former President Duque buried the talks and closed the door to new approaches until the ELN ceased hostilities against the public forces and put drug trafficking aside.

See also  The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to earnestly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping's important speech during his inspection in Liaoning, and Li Xi presided over the meeting - Xinhua English.news.cn

This Wednesday’s attack is the one that has left the most victims since Petro came to power in August.

You may also like

Kidney stab after alleged rape: Two years partly...

Dr. Abdel Karim Mohieldin writes: When and when...

And now? FIFA’s decision on the organization of...

Around 1,000 days red-green: Hamburg’s Greens self-confident |...

A Dutch man caught in a lawsuit after...

The complaint for which EL TIEMPO fired the...

Child Marriage Law Needs Revision | Germany |...

On the eve of Qingming Festival, more than...

Denmark: Item recovered from Nord Stream line –...

The death of the Moroccan plastic artist, Mohamed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy