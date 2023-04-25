Attention! Néstor Craviotto, father of the Huila coach, dies

This is how Atlético Huila announced on social networks the sensitive death of Néstor Craviotto, father of the Huila coach.

Faced with this unfortunate situation and the constant criticism of the Argentine strategist for the not so positive results against the eleventh team, Lore Craviotto, the coach’s daughter, was upset on social networks, and also requests respect for her father and her family, due to the family mourning for he traversed

«Do me the favor of not mentioning me in critical messages for my dad at least for this day. Today we lost my grandfather. Today my dad lost his dad and yet he is doing his job. Think that behind a coach, a player or whatever there is a family. That was the forceful message from the daughter of Néstor Craviotto, Huila’s coach, on her Twitter account.

This fact of pain for the Craviotto family occurs precisely this Tuesday when Atlético Huila will face a difficult match against Independiente Medellín, on date 16 of the Betplay League, at the Plazas Alcid stadium, in the city of Neiva, at 8 and 20 at night.

The team opita marches in position number fifteen with 15 points and in reality, day after day, the possibilities of qualifying for the group of the eight best are running out, a fact that brought criticism from the press and also from a wide sector of followers. huilenses

El Diario del Huila expresses its solidarity with Néstor Óscar Craviotto for the sensitive departure of his father. (RIP).