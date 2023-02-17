Earthquake with epicenter in Santander

Yesterday, the inhabitants of the department of Santander were the ones that felt the most strongly the recent tremor that alerted the community, the epicenter of the telluric movement was in Mesa de Los Santos.

Several evacuations in different parts of the department began to be carried out as a form of prevention due to the strong tremor that generated a series of alerts in some areas close to the epicenter of the event.

On social networks, residents have recorded the magnitude of the tremor that, according to the Colombian Geological Service, had a magnitude 4.8 at 8:04 a.m.. So far, the authorities have ruled out material damage or injuries, however, the evaluations of the consequences of the tremor are maintained by the relief forces.