Augsburg – BVB in the live ticker: Dortmund misses a number of great opportunities, the Augsburg professional sees a red card

Bayern lose to Leipzig at home, opening the door to the championship for Dortmund. Will BVB climb to first place with a win in Augsburg? Follow the game here in the live ticker.

Borussia Dortmund has to do without superstar Jude Bellingham in the attack on the championship lead in the Bundesliga in the game at FC Augsburg. The 19-year-old is out due to injury. “I’m devastated that I can’t be here today and will do everything I can to be available again next week,” read the England international’s Twitter profile on Sunday. “Dortmund fans, no matter where you are, let’s all be positive today and support the team in this important game. Let’s go boys!!! hey BVB!!!“

A knee injury from the previous game against Mönchengladbach (5-2) continues to cause problems for Bellingham. He couldn’t complete a training session this week. “He’s still in pain,” coach Edin Terzic said on Friday and had already expressed little hope that Bellingham would play. “We had hoped that the complaints would settle down again. But that didn’t happen.”

After the 1:3 of the FC Bayern Munich on Saturday against RB Leipzig Dortmund has a great chance to take first place with a win in Augsburg (5.30 p.m. / DAZN) on the penultimate matchday.

5 facts about Augsburg – Dortmund