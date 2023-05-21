Home » Augsburg – BVB in the live ticker: Dortmund misses a number of great opportunities, the Augsburg professional sees a red card
Augsburg – BVB in the live ticker: Dortmund misses a number of great opportunities, the Augsburg professional sees a red card

Augsburg – BVB in the live ticker: Dortmund misses a number of great opportunities, the Augsburg professional sees a red card

live ticker Are Bayern falling?

Dortmund misses a number of great opportunities, the Augsburg professional sees a red card

| Reading time: 3 minutes

AUGSBURG, GERMANY - MAY 21: Felix Uduokhai of FC Augsburg is show a red card by Match Referee Tobias Welz during the Bundesliga match between FC Augsburg and Borussia Dortmund at WWK-Arena on May 21, 2023 in Augsburg, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Central defender Felix Uduokhai (l.) receives the red card from referee Tobias Welz

Quelle: Getty Images

Bayern lose to Leipzig at home, opening the door to the championship for Dortmund. Will BVB climb to first place with a win in Augsburg? Follow the game here in the live ticker.

Borussia Dortmund has to do without superstar Jude Bellingham in the attack on the championship lead in the Bundesliga in the game at FC Augsburg. The 19-year-old is out due to injury. “I’m devastated that I can’t be here today and will do everything I can to be available again next week,” read the England international’s Twitter profile on Sunday. “Dortmund fans, no matter where you are, let’s all be positive today and support the team in this important game. Let’s go boys!!! hey BVB!!!“

A knee injury from the previous game against Mönchengladbach (5-2) continues to cause problems for Bellingham. He couldn’t complete a training session this week. “He’s still in pain,” coach Edin Terzic said on Friday and had already expressed little hope that Bellingham would play. “We had hoped that the complaints would settle down again. But that didn’t happen.”

After the 1:3 of the FC Bayern Munich on Saturday against RB Leipzig Dortmund has a great chance to take first place with a win in Augsburg (5.30 p.m. / DAZN) on the penultimate matchday.

5 facts about Augsburg – Dortmund

  • BVB was not top of the table in two of its five Bundesliga championships after matchday 32: In 1994/95 BVB only overtook Bremen on the last matchday. In 2001/02, they beat Leverkusen in first place on matchday 33 and won the title.
  • It is already clear that BVB is the best home team this Bundesliga season. In a foreign country, however, Borussia got six points less than Bayern and is only fourth in the away table with a negative goal difference. Most recently, the Terzic team was without a win away from home four times in a row. There were point losses in Bochum (1:1), Stuttgart (3:3), Schalke (2:2) and the 2:4 defeat at the FC Bayern.
  • Niklas Süle could play his 250th Bundesliga game. Almost exactly ten years ago, the then only 17-year-old celebrated his debut in the Bundesliga – on May 11, 2013 (33rd matchday) for Hoffenheim in a 1:4 home defeat against the HSV. The defender won a strong 65 percent of his duels in his Bundesliga career, and with 14 goals he repeatedly made an impact on the offensive.
  • Sebastien Haller celebrated his comeback on matchday 16 against FCA after his serious illness! He now has seven goals this season; in the last two matchdays alone he scored three times. But not only Haller ensured the upswing of BVB in 2023, too Donyell Malen (9 goals) and Karim Adeyemi (6) only scored their first goals in the second half of the season. In the first half of the season, the BVB offensive trio didn’t score a goal, in the second half of the season Haller, Malen & Adeyemi scored 22 goals together.
  • Of all the teams from the bottom third of the table, only the FC Augsburg not changed coaches this Bundesliga season. Enrico Maassen did well in his first season in the Bundesliga. Before moving to FCA in the summer of 2022, he had coached BVB’s second team for two years and with great success: in 2020/21, the 39-year-old rose to the top with the BVB youth team as champions regional league West to the 3rd division and achieved a respectable 9th place there in 2021/22.
