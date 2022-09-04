The Administration tries to move and attacks the previous one for the problems found. The former chairman of the board of directors, De Filippo: “Covid and the goodbye of the nuns have troubled us”

AURONZO. The management of the residence for the elderly “Beata Gaetana Sterni” offers the starting point for a new battleground between old and new Auronzani administrators. The public denunciation of the red accounts at the time of its establishment by the new municipal council did not like the former president of the structure, now minority group leader, Paola De Filippo who returned to the sender any accusation of mismanagement. All this while the new board of directors of Armando Maroldo, Ines Larese Cella and Elide Vecellio Del Monego has been working for some time at the top of the retirement home.

The charge of the administration

“It is surprising that the board of directors appointed by the mayor Pais Becher has not taken any significant action, witnessing as a passive spectator the worsening of the problems”, reads a note in which the Vecellio Galeno Administration explained the moves put in place to to save what can be saved, «now it is necessary to preserve the operating staff by looking for new figures, both nurses and social health workers. At the same time it is necessary to optimize purchases and create economies where possible to allow the structure to get out of the dangerous situation of economic and welfare uncertainty that has arisen ».

Defense of the minority

“Assuming that we have tried to maintain the quality standard of the structure, by minimizing the amount of the tuition for social and competition reasons, the management cost began to soar with the withdrawal of the sisters who, in an indefatigable manner, were present day and night with a negligible fee, initially replaced with the presence of 24-hour nurses “, Paola De Filippo promptly retorted on behalf of the outgoing board of directors,” Covid then imposed empty beds, a situation which continued and worsened due to lack of staff. With the undersized structure, in order to maintain the services, sometimes imposed by the regulations in force, losses are inevitably generated daily. In the course of our legislation we have never allowed ourselves discretionary expenses. For the dutiful greeting to the sisters, the members of the council personally prepared the book to reduce the cost to mere printing and refreshments, if necessary, were prepared in the kitchen of the residence and served by volunteers. In addition to the usual prudent management, our interventions were limited to adaptation of the structure to the anticovid and fire prevention regulations. With regard to the staff, which we believe to continue to leave the residence, for years we have been committed to the continuous search for a coordinator, aware of the need for this figure. In the situation that has arisen, on 29 April 2022 we wanted to involve the staff and the mayor, with the involvement of the trade unions from which we hoped to have indications of viable solutions. There was no lack of research on our part for contributions or surveys to identify other religious institutes with nurses. Finally, it must be remembered that, after consulting with various experts, ”concludes De Filippo,“ the solution of an agreement with the municipal administration for constant financial intervention on management was hypothesized ”.Gianluca De Rosa