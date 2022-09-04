The Lazio coach tough after the lost match against Napoli: “There was a penalty on Lazzari and Kim’s goal was irregular”. Then he talks about the Neapolitan patron: “He introduced Ancelotti without saying anything to me. We never clarified”
After Lazio-Napoli Maurizio Sarri blurts out: “Referees prejudiced against us”. The Lazio coach especially complains about the penalty not given on Lazzari: “It seems to me there is little to comment and there was also a foul on Kim’s goal on a corner, because he pushed to take a position. In the Var era, or they are scarce or the second hypothesis is more worrying. They have been bailed out here since the beginning of the season, and they also tell us: “You behaved badly with Bologna and these are the consequences.” Today in a fair game they warned all our players. faced a strong team, which could have won in another way too, but this leaves a bad taste in our mouth. I believe that the top referees must intervene “.
Memories
—
When he is in front of Napoli, Sarri also opens the trunk of memories. Bittersweet. “Tonight Napoli inspired me with a slight dizziness – says the Lazio coach -. It strikes me to see a Napoli without Insigne and Mertens. There are few players left that I coached. I have wonderful memories and also a very bad one with the president De Laurentiis who presented Ancelotti without saying anything to me. He didn’t want me anymore and everyone pretended nothing happened. We never clarified with Aurelio, he’s always right. “
September 3, 2022 (change September 4, 2022 | 00:22)
