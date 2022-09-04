After Lazio-Napoli Maurizio Sarri blurts out: “Referees prejudiced against us”. The Lazio coach especially complains about the penalty not given on Lazzari: “It seems to me there is little to comment and there was also a foul on Kim’s goal on a corner, because he pushed to take a position. In the Var era, or they are scarce or the second hypothesis is more worrying. They have been bailed out here since the beginning of the season, and they also tell us: “You behaved badly with Bologna and these are the consequences.” Today in a fair game they warned all our players. faced a strong team, which could have won in another way too, but this leaves a bad taste in our mouth. I believe that the top referees must intervene “.