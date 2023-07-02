Austrian Stocks in English: We saw a very good week 26 and next week the 16th Stock Market Tournament starts

07/02/2023, 1110 characters





HEAR: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/4487/

Welcome to “Austrian Stocks in English – presented by Palfinger”, the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast “Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts”- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr“ .

The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly and week 26 was a strong week, the ATX TR went up 3,23% to 6.947,91 points, . Year-to-date the ATX TR is now plus 5,32%. Next week the 16th Stock Market Tournament starts and this Tournament is presented by IRW Press and the defending Champion VIG.

The news came from Andritz (3), Verbund, CA Immo (2), S Immo (2), Zumtobel, Verbund and FACC.

Stocks on the radar: Lenzing, Amag, Bawag, Austriacard Holdings AG, RHI Magnesita, Porr, ATX, ATX Prime, ATX TR, Wienerberger, Erste Group, RBI, Verbund, CA Immo, Immofinanz, Zumtobel, Athos Immobilien, Andritz, OMV , Palfinger, SBO, AMS, DO&CO, Gurktaler AG Stamm, Josef Manner & Comp. AG, Oberbank AG Stamm, FACC, Vienna Airport, Kapsch TrafficCom, Strabag, Telekom Austria.

