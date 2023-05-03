Ava Labs Founder Gets $3 Million Settlement In Defamation Lawsuit By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. Ava Labs founder gets $3 million in defamation lawsuit



The founder and CEO of Ava Labs, Emin Gün Sirer, reportedly won a defamation lawsuit against a crypto influencer, obtaining a settlement of $3 million.

The lawsuit arose from claims contained in a YouTube video published in February 2021 by crypto influencer Emre Aksoy, who allegedly associated Sirer with an Islamist group that the Turkish government calls the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

Askoy told his numerous YouTube followers that Sirer was a member of the group and directed them to short the token (AVAX). According to Sirer, the defamation cost him millions and caused AVAX’s price to plummet at the time. The token fell 57% from the highs of $55.51 on February 11, 2021 to $23.85 by the end of the month.

