Ban on sailings was issued last Friday, March 17.
Through his twitter account governor of Anzoátegui stateLuis Marcano, released the information issued by the INational Institute of Aquatic Spaces of Venezuela, (INEA) which indicates that The ban on sailings issued last Friday, March 17, has been lifted.
The regional president pointed out that this measure does not apply to yachts for private recreational use, which continue without authorization to leave.
INEA attentive to the departures
The information issued by the National Institute of Aquatic Spaces, and the burgomaster made it known through his account on the social network twitter.
