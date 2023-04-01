Home News Protection of Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta is extended
Protection of Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta is extended

In more than 172 thousand hectares, the national government expanded the protection area of ​​the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta National Natural Park.

It is sought with this decision, arrange the territory around the water and address the climate crisis.

With this measure, the Sierra Nevada reaches a total of 573 thousand 312 armored hectares and one of the calls made by the four indigenous communities that live in this area called by them the Heart of the World is fulfilled.

The Sierra Nevada is considered a hydrographic star for the north of Colombia for being the main source of water for the departments of Magdalena, Cesar and La Guajira.

With this measure, the Park becomes the largest continental protected area in the Caribbean Colombian.

In addition, the country reaches more than 49 million hectares protectedwhich consolidate Colombia as a World Power of Life.

The Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, Susana Muhamad, pointed out that “this It is a historic decision with the four towns of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, with the purpose of safeguarding the water, the survival of the peoples and, above all, protecting it from mining and large infrastructure works and large-scale agriculture in this national reserve, not only environmental, but cultural of the country. Responsible nature tourism must be carried out, and this activity must be articulated with the communities”.

Hoy more than 172 thousand hectares become a National Natural Parkwhich is the strictest conservation category in the country, which seeks to protect the culture of indigenous peoples, their survival and the water star that is the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta.

