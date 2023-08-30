Bankruptcies foreseeable: – “Corona aid a single catastrophe”

Clear words for the payment problems of the Corona financing agency COFAG from Gerald Zmuegg, Managing Director of the Finanzombudsteam consulting platform, in the krone.tv interview: “The design of the Covid aid for companies is a single catastrophe. More than 500 million euros have still not been paid out. And the political responsibility is also a total failure.” The numerous expert opinions that companies had to provide after COFAG queries “rather resemble a ‘Wild West story’”.

