Meixian participated in the city’s epidemic prevention and control work teleconference at the branch venue



Source: Meixian People’s Government

Release time: 2022-09-27 08:06

Views:

On September 25, Meixian participated in a teleconference on the city’s epidemic prevention and control work at the branch venue. County leaders Zhang Xiaoping, Bao Xiaofeng, Qi Yonghong, Tang Yunhua, Wang Fuqiang, Li Qian, Tian Haoyuan, Qi Yajun and Fu Qingjian attended the meeting.

After the city’s epidemic prevention and control video scheduling meeting, the county magistrate Zhang Xiaoping presided over the county’s epidemic prevention and control scheduling meeting to re-arrange and redeploy the recent epidemic prevention and control work.

Zhang Xiaoping emphasized that firstly, the five-shift and four-operation working mechanism should be implemented for key checkpoints and places such as three expressway intersections, and the staff should be solidified to carry out epidemic prevention and control work; , supervise and guard each checkpoint to ensure that there are no problems; it is necessary to hold accountable and serious accountability for the personnel who do not implement the work carefully; the prevention and control office should timely push the latest checkpoint management policy, and do a good job in policy interpretation and timely and accurate Reply; for those who need to be quarantined and controlled, each town and street strictly implements point-to-point closed-loop transfer in accordance with the requirements; set up normal passage areas and control areas for expressway intersections and checkpoints, strictly implement the inspection process, and implement whoever releases is responsible; strictly follow the requirements of the market All materials at all traffic checkpoints are fully guaranteed and all facilities are provided. Second, we must do a good job of 5 strict controls, strictly control the traffic bayonet, strictly and meticulously do landing inspection, landing inspection, landing management, learn lessons, draw inferences from each other, and re-compact the responsibilities of the service area, and effectively improve the level of epidemic prevention and control work ; We must strictly control foreign personnel, increase publicity efforts, advocate local festivals, do not leave the county or the city unless necessary, do a good job in advance for the migrant workers stranded abroad, play the role of grid personnel, and find out the foreigners as soon as possible. The location of the personnel should be reported daily, and the input of external defense should be carefully and practically done; the information of the assisted investigation should be strictly controlled, and the information should be checked and verified as soon as possible to ensure that no one is missed; it is necessary to strictly control the key places, Schools, hospitals, prisons, nursing homes and other key institutions are strictly managed, optimized and refined scenic spot measures, and preparations for the Four Ones events are well prepared; major events must be strictly controlled, and major events are strictly controlled and strictly controlled, and non-essential not to be held. The third is to strengthen the management of nucleic acid testing, and strictly implement the daily testing of 41 groups of people, so that no nucleic acid is missed for all employees. Fourth, it is necessary to strengthen on-duty duty, conscientiously implement the holiday on-duty duty system, and ensure that emergency response forces are in place to ensure that problems can be dealt with in a timely manner. Fifth, we must be strict in style and discipline, work in strict accordance with the disciplined style of work, identify the source of the problem, rectify it in a timely manner, and implement it personally.