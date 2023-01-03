During the New Year’s Day holiday, the city’s cultural and tourism market is safe, stable and orderly



Source: Baoji Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism

Release time: 2023-01-03 09:37

Views:

During the New Year’s Day holiday in 2023, the Baoji Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism will fully implement the national, provincial and municipal work requirements for the New Year’s Day holiday cultural tourism market, and coordinate the promotion of safe production and holiday market management. The supply of cultural tourism products will be sufficient, and the holiday market will be safe, stable and orderly. No major travel complaints occurred.

1. Arrange and deploy in advance, and fully cover security inspections.

Before the holiday, the Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism held a conference on safe production and holiday market work during the New Year’s Day holiday in the cultural and tourism fields of the city, and issued the “Notice of Baoji Culture and Tourism Bureau on Doing a Good Job in the New Year’s Day Holiday Market Work in 2023” and “Baoji Culture The Notice of the Tourism Bureau on Strengthening the Law Enforcement Inspection of the Cultural and Tourism Market During the New Year’s Day and Spring Festival in 2023 “The Notice of Baoji Culture and Tourism Bureau on Doing a Good Job During the New Year’s Day and Spring Festival in 2023”, and the safety production work of the cultural and tourism industry in the city during the New Year’s Day holiday A comprehensive deployment has been made, and member units of the Cultural Security Committee, the Municipal Cultural Market Comprehensive Law Enforcement Detachment and the County (District) Market Comprehensive Law Enforcement Brigade have been organized to jointly conduct comprehensive supervision and inspection of the safety production work of the city’s cultural and tourism venues, basically achieving full coverage of security inspections, no dead end. During the New Year’s Day holiday, the Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism organized another cultural and tourism venue such as the city’s A-level tourist attractions, travel agencies, star-rated hotels, entertainment venues (including script killing and escape rooms), theaters, and art off-campus training institutions. Safety production market order inspection, the city’s cultural and tourism market dispatched a total of 459 law enforcement personnel, inspected 169 cultural and tourism venues, comprehensively investigated and rectified potential safety hazards, and maintained market order during the holidays. The city’s cultural and tourism markets were generally stable and orderly.

2. The deep integration of cultural tourism and rich supply of cultural tourism products.

During the holidays, various tourist attractions in our city have successively launched a series of festival folk activities with prominent cultural connotations and distinctive features. The supply of cultural tourism products is abundant, creating a strong festival atmosphere. Famen Cultural Scenic Spot in Fufeng County launched the “New Year’s Day Famen Sending Blessings” activity. All tourists who go to Famen Cultural Scenic Spot to pray and visit will be sent off with the word “Fu”, which means full of blessings and good luck; Taibai County Aoshan Ski Resort The New Year’s Eve event of “Aoshan Unlimited New Year’s Eve Special Plan” was launched, and tourists were invited to go to Aoshan Ski Resort to record skiing hobbies and show their different and wonderful selves; Taibai Mountain Ski Resort in Meixian County started trial operation. You can not only enjoy skiing events, but also continue to go up to enjoy the rich and exquisite ice sculptures and ice hanging landscapes; the parent-child mountain climbing, outdoor hot springs, colorful children’s playground and other projects in the Jiulong Mountain Scenic Area in Chencang District are widely sought after and have become a good place for tourists. In addition, the Municipal Library and the Municipal Art Center have successively launched more than 100 activities such as online public cultural lectures and online exhibitions of mass calligraphy and painting works, allowing the general public to experience a cultural feast without leaving home.

3. Strengthen media publicity and guide tourists to travel in a civilized manner.

Give full play to the publicity and promotion role of the city’s radio stations, TV stations and other platforms, and conduct extensive publicity around content such as safe production, traditional culture, and civilized tourism during the New Year’s Day holiday. Focusing on the theme of “Our Festival – New Year’s Day”, the city’s two channels have successively planned and broadcasted “Message 2023”, “Golden Time”, “New China in the New Era”, “New Era, New Journey, New Great Achievement”, “The Charm of Xifu Culture” and ” Programs such as “Travel with You”, “Safe Travel Tips” and “Civilized Travel Together” are broadcast, and during the peak travel period of the New Year’s Day holiday, timely broadcast of road conditions, rain and snow weather, and traffic service information of surrounding counties and popular scenic spots , to remind tourists to pay attention to travel safety matters and conduct tours in a civilized manner.

Fourth, comprehensively strengthen market supervision, and the holiday market is stable and orderly.

During the holidays, the Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism actively guides the city and county cultural market law enforcement forces to strengthen the comprehensive supervision of the holiday cultural tourism market, strengthen the supervision of tourism, online performances and other activities, constantly regulate the business behavior of cultural tourism enterprises, and fully maintain market order; supervise Guide cultural and tourism enterprises such as A-level tourist attractions and star-rated hotels to compare standards, standardize service processes, and improve service quality; at the same time, unblock reporting and complaint channels, and actively protect the legitimate rights and interests of the masses. The tourism market is safe, stable and orderly.