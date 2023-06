” />

Central African refugees continue to cross the Mbomu River, bordering the DRC, to settle in the territory of Ango (Bas-Uele). Their number is growing until it currently reaches 40,000 people, the administrator of this territory alerted on Friday June 16.

In addition to the Zapayi chiefdom, the place chosen by the national commission for the cantonment of these refugees, their presence is also reported in the Mopoyi chiefdom, in the cities of Banda and Digba.

