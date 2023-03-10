Current conditions

According to the Avalanche Prevention Center, the High and Western Tatras are at the 2nd level of avalanche danger. In the Low Tatras and in the afternoon in Mala and Veľká Fatra, the avalanche danger level will increase to third. Due to the rain, the snow cover is soaked to a critical layer, in some cases to the ground. There is a risk of avalanche release even with a small additional load on all orientations. Spontaneous medium to large wet snow avalanches are expected.

Conditions from Mala Studeña dolina from our author and porter Filip Zacher: The ground in the hang is very hard and there is a layer of wet snow on it. The cure is already at Téry’s cottage. I definitely recommend the cats.

SHMÚ issued a level 2 warning for wind in the mountains on Saturday, March 11. Wind gusts can reach 38 to 44 m/s. It applies mainly to the Low, High and Western Tatras and Orava. Strong winds will also blow in Mala and Veľká Fatra, in the Pieniny Mountains, and in the entire southwest, with gusts of up to 37 m/s.

Hike tip

A relaxing hike from the Vlár pass through the glass settlement of Sidonie and the meadows of the White Carpathians under the Vršatec castle. This is followed by an easy ascent to the Chotuč saddle, from where you can run up to the top of Chmeľová with nice views. After the educational path below the Vršatské bradlo, we will go down to the village of Červený Kamen, where there is the Červenokamenské bradlo with another educational trail.

[ Tipy na túry a aktuality z hôr môžeš sledovať aj na našom Facebooku a Instagrame ]

Tour Vlársky pass – Červený Kameň on MDŽ Soňa Mäkka

More tips

Danube region : Snowdrops carpets are currently growing in the Jarovska pheasant, a network of footpaths leads through it, and the baroque bridge is currently cleared of overgrown trees. In the article by Andrea Grunská, you can also read historical interesting facts.

Spring pheasant in winter

Cera Highlands : Danka Tomášiková described a hike to Muchínská cave, which disappeared during Tertiary volcanic activity, when a pyroclastic cloud uprooted a massive tree and it was subsequently covered by volcanic dust. A tree without access to oxygen charred. Over time, a deep pothole ditch was excavated here, and after the weathering of the weathered trunk, a pseudo-cave about 12 meters long remained.

Mučín Cave and Lipovian Lookout

Považský Inovec: Miroslav Svítek went from Bojné to Ducové via the ridge of Považské Inovec and the two Great Moravian castles of Valy and Kostolec. There is also an undemanding Skala hill with circular views on the route.

In the footsteps of Great Moravia (Bojná – Ducové)

Tips for hiking with children

Andrea Morongová recommends the lookout tower on Svedernícký vrch in Nízke Javorníky, from which there are circular views of the Krivánská part of Mala Fatra and Martinské hole and the Hričov waterworks. It is an easy trip.

Tour Lookout tower on Svedernícký vrch Andrea Morongová

Tribeč: If you like the surroundings of Nitra, Gýmeš Castle (Jelenec) from Kostolian pod Tribečom is a good option. According to Ľub Mäkého, the hike will take about two hours, but the views of the rocky Cold Castle and exploring the nooks and crannies of the ruins of Gýmeš will easily double the required time.

Gýmeš Castle (Jelenec) from Kostolian pod Tribeč

Podcast

The new director of the Low Tatras National Park, Marek Kuchta, evaluates his first hundred days in office. He says he would like free-range zones and natural camping on the eastern side of the range, but now the priority is park zoning. Its acceptance is a condition for the transfer of all state lands under its management. In the interview, he explains why the administration does not want to allow new cycle routes and defends the procedure of the guard service.

From the photo gallery

The weather

According to SHMÚ, there will be mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, with showers or rain in many places. Snowfall or sleet will gradually occur in lower elevations as well. It will be cooling. The lowest night temperature is 8 to 3, in the Žilina region, on Horehron and on Horny Spiš, 1 degree in places. The highest daily temperature 2 to 8, in the south, Šariša and Horny Zemplín around 10 °C. A strong wind will blow, there will be a gale on the mountains.

On Sunday, the weather will be better, but in the morning there will still be a strong wind and a gale over the forest belt. Clear to partly cloudy, gradually mostly cloudy during the day from the west. The lowest night temperature -1 to -6, locally -6 to -12 degrees in the valleys. The highest daily temperature 4 to 9, in the north in places around 2 degrees.

Restrictions on hiking trails according to HZS

High Tatras

HZS strongly does not recommend using the section of the trail – highways intersection Trigan – Popradské pleso red sign in winter. A safe alternative is a green sidewalk. Streams formed on the ridges. In places, the trail is blown into hard icy sections.

Great Fatra

The sidewalks are icy and slippery in the morning. HZS recommends using walking sticks and walking sticks. The winter pole markings in the area of ​​Suché Vrch in Veľká Fatra have been changed, the HZS advises hikers to take the summer route. From Krížna to Suchý Vrch, the winter pole markings are broken.

Little Fatra

Above the forest zone, HZS recommends movement only following the winter pole markings. Please note that the section of TZCH Suchý – saddle Bublen is not marked with winter pole markings. The trail passes through avalanche terrain and is difficult to navigate when visibility is reduced. HZS does not recommend using the yellow trail Medziholie saddle – Stohové sedlo.

Lúčanská Malá Fatra

The HZS via ferrata leading to Martinská hole is dangerous, the footboards and belay ropes are frozen, and they are covered with snow and a lot of slides, at the same time there is a risk of sliding down the steep slopes above the via ferrata, as well as falling into the stream. There is a large amount of untrodden snow in the via ferrata, HZS does not recommend entering the via ferrata.

The footpaths are slippery and icy, the HZS recommends hiking crampons and walking sticks, movement above the forest zone only following the winter pole markings.

Western Tatras and Chočské vrchy

Green TZCH Svorad – Spain – Lomnô (Lomné) and green TZCH Proscekné – Dol. Borovianky is poorly marked, with limited access (lots of fallen trees and overgrown). Bridges in Bobrovecká dolina, Hlboka dolina and Bystra dolina are torn down and in poor technical condition.

Low Tatras

Due to the number of fallen trees, the red trail from Široká dolina towards Pekná vyhlídka, the red trail from Ludrova to Salatín is difficult to pass.

Slovak Paradise

HZS warns tourists about a fallen tree in the Sokolá dolina on the first bridge over the veil waterfall, crossing it is difficult, so be more careful there. In the gorges there is an increased water level, remnants of snow and ice.

Due to the height of the snow, movement is also more difficult in Poloniny, Beskydy and Kremnické vrchy.