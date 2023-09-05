Basketball: Serbian Simanic under emergency surgery loses a kidney – Basketball

25-year-old Serbian basketball player Borisa Simanic has undergone emergency surgery to remove a kidney after he was injured during the basketball World Cup in Asia.





Simanic was taken to a hospital in the Philippine capital Manila after being elbowed by South Sudan’s Nuni Omot in a group stage match on 30 August. Complications from an initial operation forced Simanic to undergo further surgery on 3 September, when one of his kidneys was removed. Serbian team doctor Dragan Radovanovic said he expected “the post-operative course to go smoothly”.



