Ireland at the Rugby World Cup 2023: all about the team

Schedule, in Pool B

September 9: Ireland-Romania at the Matmut Atlantique, in Bordeaux (at 3.30 p.m., on M6)

September 16: Ireland-Tonga at the Beaujoire stadium in Nantes (at 9 p.m., on TF1)

September 23: South Africa-Ireland at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis (9 p.m., on TF1)

October 7: Ireland-Scotland at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis (9 p.m., on TF1)

Find here all the results of the Irish team

The XV of Clover. Sign of luck when it has four leaves, the emblem of the Irish did not necessarily bring them good luck, they who were placed in Pool B in the company of South Africa, another cador of the oval ball. According to legend, Saint Patrick would have used a three-leaf clover to symbolize the Holy Trinity during his mission to evangelize Ireland.

Their best performance

Ireland probably played the biggest World Cup match in its history on September 17, 2011. That day, Jonathan Sexton (already) and his teammates brought down one of the big favorites, Australia (15- 6), in Auckland (New Zealand), to take first place in their pool. The Irish opener had largely contributed to the success of his team, passing two penalties and a drop. But this performance did not prevent the XV of Clover from losing in the quarter-finals against Wales… as always (seven defeats in as many games at this stage of the competition).

Except earthquake – and it is not excluded, given the profile of the players who will collide for two months – Ireland should not miss the appointment of the knockout matches again. The XV of Clover was placed in Pool B, along with the South Africans, world champions, Scotland, Tonga and Romania. They should compete for first place in the group with the Springboks, before a shock in the quarter-finals against one of the first two in Pool A, which includes France and New Zealand.

The forwards : Ryan Baird, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Ronan Kelleher, David Kilcoyne, Jeremy Loughman, Joe McCarthy, Peter O’Mahony, Tom O’Toole, Andrew Porter, James Ryan, Dan Sheehan, Josh van der Flier.

The retarded guys : Bundee Aki, Ross Byrne, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Keith Earls, Jamison Gibson-Park, Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, Stuart McCloskey, Conor Murray, Jimmy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Jonathan Sexton (capitaine).

Not many of them can boast of having overwhelmed Antoine Dupont in recent seasons. Josh van der Flier is part of. The Irish third line deprived the Toulousain of a double in 2022, being voted best player in the world. A big spotlight for a player who is more used to playing in the shadow of the stars of the selection and of Leinster, his club. A born tackler, Josh van der Flier has all the assets of a modern third line, capable of stringing together runs and scoring a lot. The Irishman of Dutch origin was one of the centerpieces of his selection during the grand slam of the Six Nations Tournament in 2023.

Where to see them train

The Irish team has chosen Tours as its base camp for the World Cup, where it will benefit from brand new equipment. Andy Farrell’s men will indeed train at the Chambrerie stadium and will have a brand new weight room at their disposal. Above all, the location of the city makes it possible to limit travel to the meeting places (Saint-Denis, Nantes and Bordeaux).

most « French » of the team

One of the Irish members knows French lawns well. And not the least, since it is about Jonathan Sexton. Passed by Racing 92 from 2013 to 2015, the 38-year-old opening half will bow out at the end of the competition, he who said he regretted his two seasons in the Paris region. “I would have liked the forty games I played with Racing 92 to be for Leinster”he explained in April to the Sunday Times. Still, the star of the XV of Clover is undoubtedly relieved to be able to return to play a few matches in France. He was under a heavy suspension for “misconduct” towards the referee of the Champions Cup final, lost by his team, Leinster, against La Rochelle. After three games of suspension, it will be operational from August 27.

The rugby expression that suits them well

“We will make them graze” : the Irish intend to draw inspiration from the many sheep inhabiting their country, and make their opponents bite the dust.

