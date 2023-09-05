Home » The Ideal Room Temperature for a Restful Sleep: Findings from a Harvard Medical School Study
Health

The Ideal Room Temperature for a Restful Sleep: Findings from a Harvard Medical School Study

by admin
The Ideal Room Temperature for a Restful Sleep: Findings from a Harvard Medical School Study

Experts at Harvard Medical School have conducted a study to determine the ideal room temperature for a good night’s sleep. The study focused on the elderly population, who often struggle with sleep disturbances. The researchers found that the optimal temperature range for restful sleep is between 20 and 25 °C. When temperatures increased from 25°C to 30°C, participants experienced a decrease in sleep efficiency by up to 10%. Previous studies have shown that this drop can have detrimental effects on brain performance, increase stress, anxiety, and fatigue.

Unlike previous sleep studies conducted in laboratory settings, this study took place in the participants’ own homes. Indoor air temperature and humidity sensors were installed, and participants wore devices to monitor sleep, skin temperature, heart rate, and movement. The researchers collected a total of nearly 11,000 nights of sleep and environmental data for analysis.

Amir Baniassadi, an engineer and health researcher who led the study, emphasized the importance of considering the impact of climate change on sleep. Poor sleep can have long-lasting effects on physical and mental health, including weight gain, mood disturbances, and an increased risk of developing certain conditions like asthma and hypertension. Baniassadi emphasizes that sleep is a fundamental aspect of health that should not be overlooked.

In addition to maintaining the optimal room temperature, experts recommend adhering to regular sleep schedules, avoiding alcohol and caffeine before bedtime, consuming light meals, engaging in regular physical activity, and minimizing noise and light exposure, especially from electronic devices. By following these tips and considering the impact of climate on sleep, individuals can improve their overall sleep quality and well-being.

You may also like

“Burning Man” festival: tens of thousands are allowed...

The Rise of Men in Aesthetic Medicine: Changing...

Celestial Jannik Sinner: he drives Zverev crazy and...

Simple and Effective Dietary Strategies for Lowering Cholesterol

Health Killer Endotoxins – Health Education

FDA Approves First Vaccine to Protect Babies from...

Covid, but are we sure the pandemic is...

Dengue Infection Reported in Brescia: Municipality Initiates Anti-Mosquito...

Interim assessment: GKV Financial Stabilization Act has a...

Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency Deems Hospital in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy