The Ideal Room Temperature for a Restful Sleep: Findings from a Harvard Medical School Study

Experts at Harvard Medical School have conducted a study to determine the ideal room temperature for a good night’s sleep. The study focused on the elderly population, who often struggle with sleep disturbances. The researchers found that the optimal temperature range for restful sleep is between 20 and 25 °C. When temperatures increased from 25°C to 30°C, participants experienced a decrease in sleep efficiency by up to 10%. Previous studies have shown that this drop can have detrimental effects on brain performance, increase stress, anxiety, and fatigue.

Unlike previous sleep studies conducted in laboratory settings, this study took place in the participants’ own homes. Indoor air temperature and humidity sensors were installed, and participants wore devices to monitor sleep, skin temperature, heart rate, and movement. The researchers collected a total of nearly 11,000 nights of sleep and environmental data for analysis.

Amir Baniassadi, an engineer and health researcher who led the study, emphasized the importance of considering the impact of climate change on sleep. Poor sleep can have long-lasting effects on physical and mental health, including weight gain, mood disturbances, and an increased risk of developing certain conditions like asthma and hypertension. Baniassadi emphasizes that sleep is a fundamental aspect of health that should not be overlooked.

In addition to maintaining the optimal room temperature, experts recommend adhering to regular sleep schedules, avoiding alcohol and caffeine before bedtime, consuming light meals, engaging in regular physical activity, and minimizing noise and light exposure, especially from electronic devices. By following these tips and considering the impact of climate on sleep, individuals can improve their overall sleep quality and well-being.