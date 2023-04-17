Bayern Manchester City – Where to watch online Champions League Quarter Final second leg 19 April – MEGOGO

On Wednesday, April 19, the results of the matches in Munich and Milan will determine two more semifinalists of the Champions League, which Real Madrid won last season.

The English “Manchester City” will visit “Bavaria” after a convincing home victory (3:0). The history of the European Cups knows many cases when, even after such “humiliations”, the teams moved on through the tournament grid, but here such a “rescue” is practically not believed. Not only have Munich lost the first leg by three or more goals eight times during their appearances in the European Cups and never progressed further, but their opponents also have Man City, who have an impressive 14-match unbeaten streak. in all tournaments.

Before the confrontation in Munich, the rivals played regular matches in the national leagues. In the home match of the German championship, “Bayern” could not beat the modest “Hoffenheim” at home – 1:1 (Pavar, 17 – Kramaric, 71), but at the same time it maintains the leadership in the Bundesliga, ahead of the second-placed Borussia Dortmund by two glasses

In turn, “Manchester City” with Holland’s “double” (32 goals in 31 rounds of the EPL!) beat Leicester at home – 3:1 (Stones, 5, Holland, 13, from the penalty spot, 25 – Iheanacho, 75 ) and continues the fight for the championship, trailing leaders Arsenal by four points and having one game in hand.

Bookmakers do not see a clear favorite in the upcoming match. For example, the office “Favorite Sport” accepts bets on the victory of “Bavaria” with a coefficient of 2.81, on a draw – 3.85, on the victory of “Man City” – 2.44.

In another game day match, the local “Inter” and the Portuguese “Benfica” will meet at the “Giuseppe Meazza” in Milan (in the first match in Lisbon, the “Interests” won – 2:0). And this time Milan are the bookmakers’ favourites. Bets on the success of the home team in the main time are accepted with a coefficient of 2.19, on a peaceful result of the meeting – 3.55, on the victory of the “eagles from Lisbon” – 3.45.

Matches are broadcast live on the territory of Ukraine “Bayern” – “Manchester City” and “Inter” – “Benfica” show o 22:00 media service RAINBOW.

Champions League. ¼ final. Matches-answers

April 19 (Wednesday)

Bayern Munich – Manchester City 22:00 MEGOGO

“Inter” – “Benfica” 22:00 MEGOGO

We will remind that in two more quarter-final matches of the Champions League on Tuesday, April 18, they will play: “Chelsea” – “Real” (the first match – 0:2) and “Napoli” – “Milan” (0:1).

“FACTS” previously reported that Manchester City’s star footballer Ilkay Gundogan became a father after Leipzig’s goal in the Champions League playoffs.

