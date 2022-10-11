Source title: Beijing Dongcheng: The renovation of the space under the Lama Temple Bridge has been completed and unveiled, providing more than 100 parking spaces

People's Daily Online, Beijing, October 11 (Chi Mengrui) Recently, the renovation and upgrading of the space under the Lama Temple Bridge in Beijing has been completed and unveiled. The renovated space under the bridge can provide more than 100 parking spaces for citizens, and the parking lot operates 24 hours a day. The Lama Temple Bridge in Dongcheng District was built in 1992. It is 251 meters long, 26 meters wide and has 9 spans. It is an important through bridge on the Second Ring Road, connecting the North Second Ring Road and the traffic line from Chongyong Street to Hepingli West Street , the available space on the east and west sides of the bridge reaches 3411 square meters. In 2021, Dongcheng District will initially carry out environmental remediation of the space under the bridge, cleaning up the piles of materials, sorting out the chaotic lines and flying lines, and installing monitoring facilities. At the same time, it also piloted innovative "smart zebra crossings" and other pedestrian crossing renovations. In August 2022, Dongcheng District will fully start the space improvement project under the bridge. After more than a month of construction, the space environment and facility quality under the bridge have been optimized, the parking resources under the bridge have been expanded, and the traffic environment in the bridge area has been improved, achieving a transparent, clean and orderly space improvement effect. The reporter saw at the scene that the renovated bridge pillars are based on the theme of "Four Seasons and Harmony", and are painted with ginkgo, begonia and other representative local plants in Beijing, which are elegant and fresh, and are designed with the height limit of the bridge body and the fluorescent anti-collision of the bridge pillars. The combination of warning strips takes into account both the landscape and the function. The ground color of the re-paved pedestrian safety passage is the color of the thangka in the Lama Temple, and the design matches the silhouette pattern of the representative buildings of Chongyong Street. It is understood that before the renovation, the parking area on the east and west sides was 2,800 square meters, and there were 60 registered parking spaces. After the renovation, the parking lot area has increased to 3,400 square meters, and the number of parking spaces has increased to 103, an increase of 71.67%, which can further meet the parking needs of local residents. The entrances and exits of the renovated parking lot are adjusted to the east and west ends of the bridge body, adjacent to the position of the left-turn U-turn passage in the bridge area. Vehicles entering the parking lot drive in one direction along the marked line, and the original entrance and exit are changed to pedestrian entrances and exits, which are directly connected to the pedestrian crossing safety island. At present, the asphalt pavement has been laid in the parking lot. In view of the lack of height under the 1st span beam on the east side of the bridge, the ground concave design is adopted, forming a subsidence of 8.3 meters wide from north to south, 10.3 meters long from east to west, and 12 centimeters deep. In the road section, the clear height above is increased to 1.8 meters, so as to ensure that the 10 parking spaces on the easternmost side can also enter and exit vehicles such as small SUVs normally, which improves the space utilization rate. "We have barrier-free parking spaces in the middle of the parking lot on the east and west sides, and the parking spaces are adjacent to the parking lot management posts and pedestrian passages, so that managers can find and help the disabled at any time. Install 6 parking spaces on the east side of the parking lot. Electric vehicle charging piles provide charging services for citizens 24 hours a day." The relevant person in charge introduced.

