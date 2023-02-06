People’s Daily Online, Beijing, February 6th (Reporter Bao Congying) The start of school is getting closer and closer. How to take good health protection and welcome a healthy new semester? Beijing CDC reminds students and parents to do self-health monitoring, plan for returning to Beijing, adjust work and rest time, pay attention to personal hygiene, and prepare for a healthy new semester.

Do a good job of self-health monitoring

Parents and children start daily self-health monitoring seven days before school starts. If there are 11 types of symptoms such as fever, dry cough, fatigue, loss of smell and taste, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat, conjunctivitis, myalgia and diarrhea, timely Perform antigen or nucleic acid detection.

If you are confirmed to be infected with the new coronavirus, you must truthfully report to the school, delay your return to school, and go to school to work and study without illness.

Students who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination should get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Make a plan for returning to Beijing

Follow the principles of stages and batches, staggered times and peaks, and prepare personal protective equipment in advance. On the way back to Beijing, you should adhere to scientific wearing of masks and maintain hand hygiene and other personal protective measures.

If you experience the above 11 types of symptoms such as fever and dry cough on the way back to Beijing or after returning to Beijing, you must report it as soon as possible.

Adjust work and rest time

Students should guarantee sleep time, no less than 10 hours for primary school students, no less than 9 hours for junior high school students, and no less than 8 hours for high school students.

When the school is approaching, parents should help their children to arrange their daily life reasonably, try to keep the schedule consistent with school time, and reduce going out;

Do not look at electronic products one hour before going to bed. After going to bed, the bedroom should be quiet, without light, and the temperature and humidity should be suitable to ensure the quality of sleep. Go to bed early and get up early to avoid staying up late;

Urge children to strengthen physical exercise step by step, and maintain physical and mental happiness in daily study and life.

pay attention to personal hygiene

Keep your hands clean, wash your hands with running water according to the “seven-step hand washing method” before meals, before going to the toilet, before touching your eyes, mouth and nose, or use hand sanitizer or disinfectant wipes to disinfect your hands;

Change clothes frequently, brush your teeth in the morning and evening, stay away from alcohol, tobacco, and poisonous and harmful substances.

Do not spit anywhere, cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze and disinfect your hands in time.

maintain healthy eating habits

Three meals are regular and quantitative, with a combination of meat and vegetables, avoid overeating, do not eat raw or semi-raw seafood and aquatic products, wash raw fruits and vegetables, choose reasonable snacks, and maintain a healthy weight.

Advocate sharing meals among families, and use public spoons and chopsticks for dinner parties; do not tell jokes or fight when dining.

Maintain a standard reading and writing posture

Standardize reading and writing postures, and do the “three ones”: chest away from the table with a punch, eyes away from the book one foot away, and hands away from the nib of the pen one inch away.

Parents should choose or adjust desks and chairs suitable for their height in accordance with the “Functional Dimensions and Technical Requirements of School Desks and Chairs” (GB/T 3976-2014), and provide suitable, stable and quiet places for reading and learning. Students should avoid Read in bumpy conditions, such as in a car.

Avoid prolonged use of electronic products such as TVs, computers, mobile phones, etc.

Pay attention to students’ vision status

If parents find that their children have myopia-related symptoms such as tilted head vision, decreased vision, frequent squinting, squinting, or deepening myopia, they should take their children to a regular medical institution for examination as soon as possible, and take scientific methods for correction in a timely manner.

Lead the children to actively participate in the “Caring Action for Key Groups of Primary and Middle School Students in Beijing”, do a good job in self-monitoring of common diseases such as myopia and obesity, understand the reserve status of children’s hyperopia, ensure 2 hours of outdoor activities in the sun every day, correct excessive eye use, sit more and move less, etc. Bad habits can prevent the occurrence and development of common diseases such as myopia, obesity, and curvature of the spine.

