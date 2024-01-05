Home » Belgian (65) wanted for large-scale cocaine smuggling arrested at Alicante airport
Belgian (65) wanted for large-scale cocaine smuggling arrested at Alicante airport

A 65-year-old Belgian was arrested at the airport of Alicante, Spain on Sunday, who was wanted in our country for large-scale cocaine smuggling. Various Spanish media report this.

The man wanted to take a flight to Bristol at Alicante airport on Sunday. However, since Brexit, the documents of all passengers on flights to the United Kingdom are checked. Passport control quickly revealed that there was a European extradition request for the Belgian.

The man has been wanted in our country since January 2023 for large-scale cocaine trafficking, money laundering and membership of a criminal organization. The gang in question is said to have tried to smuggle a large load of cocaine from South America to Belgium in October 2020, and the man in question was said to have been responsible for the gang’s logistics.

The man was taken to the police station at the airport where his identity was confirmed and he was subsequently arrested by Policia Nacional officers. He has since been transferred to Madrid, where a court has yet to give the green light for his extradition. If convicted in our country, he risks 15 years in prison.

