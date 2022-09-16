In the province of Belluno, 7 out of 10 companies cannot find the professional figures they need. This is the result of the second Adapt Report presented yesterday in Belluno by Francesco Seghezzi e Margherita Roiattirespectively president and researcher of Adapt Foundation. The members of the permanent provincial observatory on competences participated in the meeting at Villa Doglioni.

«In the province of Belluno there are manufacturing and service activities which, consolidated in excellence, require specialization figures not required elsewhere. And this does honor to the Belluno economy ». As many as 100 activities investigated.

WHAT’S MISSING AND WHAT’S NOT

It is “very difficult” to find sounders, refrigerators, receptionists, expert hairdressers, management engineers, hw designers, operation directors, design experts in automation, industrializing technicians, production line department heads, hardware designers, complex designers, industrial engineers, chemical experts, engineers, digital mechatronics, electronic and mechanical engineers, thermotechnical engineers, skilled workers, service technicians, bakers, plumbers, skilled bricklayers, tinsmiths, rock climbers, civil engineers, waiters and chefs.

Instead, it is easier to find company directors, managers, graphic designers and architects. “With respect to the issue of the misalignment between supply and demand for specialized professional profiles, the lack of farsightedness (10 years ago) in not planning dedicated training courses and in poor communication in terms of career opportunities in the sector “.

LOGISTIC PROBLEMS

But be careful – warned Andrea Ferrazzi, director of Confindustria – the Report also shows that the great work carried out in recent years by the training institutions has been penalized by logistical difficulties. In fact, it is possible to read verbatim that “the fact of being logistically” in the middle of the mountains “and of not having hospitality and receptivity structures for people who come from outside is the new enormous problem in our territory in the sector: there are all thriving companies that would like to hire but cannot find candidates due to these difficulties ».

The researcher Roiatti is convinced that the lack of people trained for strategic roles “is not attributable to a lack of training courses. In fact, several ad hoc training courses have been set up in the last four years.

For example, that of mechanical design at the local Technical Institute and all those available in the reference ITS. Schools and training institutions do the best they can and are trying to fill a gap that was created 25 years ago when all companies especially equipped themselves with technical figures, grabbing all the profiles in circulation without thinking of creating a pool of skills to be transmitted and shared throughout the territory “.

TRAINING AND MONITORING

This is why – it was agreed at yesterday’s meeting – an initiative such as that of the Digital Innovation Hub Belluno Dolomiti is essential. And as is also the permanent Observatory with the continuous monitoring of the needs of profiles and skills, albeit supported by the Border Municipalities Fund.

In any case, the Report highlighted a significant novelty. «Of course, it was the technical skills (in the sense of job specifics) that received the greatest number of selections (75). But be careful », Seghezzi concludes,« the following skills are the transversal ones, that is group work (43) and the propensity for continuous learning (40) ».

As if to say that Belluno companies do hire soloists, but also those who know how to share the activity. And in any case they are willing to get involved, in terms of continuous training ». And this, it was said yesterday, is also valid for services, in particular for those of high quality and high specialization, such as in tourism.