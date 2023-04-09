“The world has lost a leader in the fight for justice for victims of genocide and related crimes,” writes the US Holocaust Museum of Benjamin Ferencz’s death. The Hungarian-born lawyer was 103 years old.

Dhe chief prosecutor at the Nuremberg war crimes trials, Benjamin Ferencz, is dead. He died on Friday in a care facility in Florida, as reported by US media on Saturday (local time), citing his son Don Ferencz. The last surviving prosecutor of the trials was 103 years old. “The world has lost a leader in the fight for justice for victims of genocide and related crimes,” the US Holocaust Museum wrote on Twitter.

Ferencz was born in 1920 in what was then Hungarian Transylvania as the son of orthodox Jews and emigrated to the USA with his parents as a child. He grew up in modest circumstances in New York and later studied at the elite Harvard University thanks to a scholarship. The lawyer was not even 30 years old when he tried Nazi war criminals in Nuremberg.

From November 20, 1945, leading National Socialists, and thus for the first time in history representatives of an unjust regime, had to answer in court in Nuremberg. The victorious Allied powers tried 21 high-ranking war criminals such as Adolf Hitler’s deputy Rudolf Hess and Reichsmarschall Hermann Göring before an international court. The trial ended after almost a year with twelve death sentences.

Ferencz was chief prosecutor in one of the twelve so-called follow-up trials that followed the trial of the major war criminals from 1946 to 1949. He accused 24 leading SS men of crimes against humanity and war crimes, among other things. Before the trials, he served as a US soldier in the liberation of several concentration camps.