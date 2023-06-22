Bensaïd announces the end of the budget for exceptional support for the press, pending the issuance of a related decree this summer





Electronic science – follow up

Mehdi Bensaïd, Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, announced that the budget for the exceptional direct support allocated to press companies in Morocco has expired.

The minister revealed, on Wednesday, on the “Talk with the Press” program on Channel 2, that the government, after having exhausted the wage subsidy budget, is currently in the process of setting standards for regular subsidies, and discussing them with the concerned parties, and the Ministry of Finance, to issue its decree this summer.

The minister denied that the support had any effect on the press, directing it, or interfering with its work, stressing that the government continues to perpetuate democratic practice.

The government had deliberately provided exceptional support to media institutions in light of the Corona pandemic, in the form of wages paid directly to journalists, a support that created controversy among professionals about it.





Source: Today 24

