Home » Bensaïd announces the end of the budget for exceptional support for the press, pending the issuance of a related decree this summer
News

Bensaïd announces the end of the budget for exceptional support for the press, pending the issuance of a related decree this summer

by admin
Bensaïd announces the end of the budget for exceptional support for the press, pending the issuance of a related decree this summer


Electronic science – follow up

Mehdi Bensaïd, Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, announced that the budget for the exceptional direct support allocated to press companies in Morocco has expired.

The minister revealed, on Wednesday, on the “Talk with the Press” program on Channel 2, that the government, after having exhausted the wage subsidy budget, is currently in the process of setting standards for regular subsidies, and discussing them with the concerned parties, and the Ministry of Finance, to issue its decree this summer.

The minister denied that the support had any effect on the press, directing it, or interfering with its work, stressing that the government continues to perpetuate democratic practice.

The government had deliberately provided exceptional support to media institutions in light of the Corona pandemic, in the form of wages paid directly to journalists, a support that created controversy among professionals about it.


Source: Today 24

See also  "The encounter zone in Ried must live up to its name"

You may also like

Long traffic jams around Bonn due to blocked...

German Chancellor squanders Ukraine’s hopes of rapid accession...

What are the reforms to the Electoral Code?

Cat Luna dies after being shot

The “Central Reserve” repels an attack by the...

Kaleidoscope | The New Century

Customers and former employees of a bank have...

[내일 날씨] The highest temperature during the day...

The Eighty Years of the Black Club of...

Labor costs in Germany have risen sharply in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy