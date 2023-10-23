Benslimane Stadium is strongly competing with the Santiago Bernabeu to host the 2030 World Cup final

Electronic flag – Rabat

The Spanish newspaper “Marca” wrote, on its website, an article in which it indicated that “Morocco has already begun to reveal its cards, before the 2030 World Cup finals project becomes a reality.

During the meeting held last week in Lisbon, Portugal, the Moroccans put on the table the project that will form the jewel in the crown, which is the stadium that they are betting will host the World Cup final on July 21, 2030 in the suburbs of Casablanca, with a capacity of up to 113,000 spectators.

The newspaper “Marca” said: “The Great African Stadium, as it will be called, will become the second largest stadium in the world. It will be built in the city of Benslimane, near Casablanca, and will be built at a total cost of 500 million euros. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2025 and end after three years.” Thus, this stadium will undoubtedly be a stubborn opponent when it comes to hosting the final match of the World Cup, despite FIFA’s insistence that all indications are that it will be held at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

Moreover, Morocco explained in the meetings that it will renovate the other five stadiums included in the project from top to bottom, starting with the Marrakesh Stadium, which will have a capacity of 60,000 seats, while the other four will accommodate about 50,000 spectators.

For its part, the Spanish newspaper “AS” described the project as the only stadium that can take the final match of the 2030 World Cup away from the “Santiago Bernabeu.”

The newspaper provided information about the large project expected in the Kingdom, saying, “Morocco has an ambition to build a huge stadium that will be the largest in Africa and the second largest in the world, in the city of Benslimane, with a crowd capacity of up to 113,000 spectators, and its construction work is expected to end in 2028.”

The newspaper also pointed out the great Moroccan ambition to have its new and luxurious stadium compete with the Santiago Bernabeu to host the final match.

She continued: “Although Spain and Portugal consider holding the final match in Spain non-negotiable, the Moroccans are not giving up on their idea of ​​being able to win the grand prize in exchange for the last jewel in their crown, and building a stadium with exceptional specifications.”

The newspaper’s report concluded by stating that the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) stipulated that the final match of the World Cup be held in a stadium with a capacity exceeding 80,000 fans, available in three stadiums: the Bernabeu Stadium, the Camp Nou, and the Casablanca Stadium.

Several coordination meetings are scheduled to be held throughout this week in Rabat, as well as visits to the main headquarters and sub-headquarters that will be part of the project.

On Saturday, 28th of this month, the city of Rabat will witness the launch of the 2030 World Cup finals, with the submission of a letter of intent by the three football universities.

