Many people are keen on consuming soft drinks during the month of Ramadan, and some even eat them excessively with breakfast, thinking that they help in the process of digesting food.

The truth is that the belief in the ability of soft drinks to digest food is wrong, as soft drinks are harmful to health.

The harm of soft drinks

And according to what was published by the eatthis website, one can of soft drinks contains 39 grams of sugar, so excessive consumption of it can cause many health complications for humans.

The site mentioned that doctors and experts confirm that there are many damages that can be caused by soft drinks, perhaps the most prominent of which are 8 damages: weight gain, tooth decay, formation of kidney stones, joint pain, cardiovascular disease, high levels of harmful cholesterol, infection. cancer, aging.

Beware of premature death

In addition to the damage caused by soft drinks, a study published by the British newspaper “The Independent”, quoting the journal “Jama Internal Medicine”, warned that drinking two cups of soft drinks per day may cause death.

The study’s authors analyzed the data of more than 450,000 people over the average age of 50 years, in 10 European countries, who were followed up over 16 years, during which more than 41,600 deaths were recorded.

The study concluded that “9.3% of those who drank less than one cup of soft drink per month died during the 16 years that the study lasted, compared with 11.5% of those who drank two cups or more than a cup of 250 milliliters per day, indicating that the factors Others affected the results, such as body mass index, diet, physical activity, smoking, and education.

But the study showed that soft drinks are not the only reason for the increased risk of early death.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

