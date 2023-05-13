Home » Biden: US debt ceiling talks are moving forward
News

Biden: US debt ceiling talks are moving forward

by admin
Biden: US debt ceiling talks are moving forward

US President Joe Biden said on Saturday that talks are moving forward with Congress regarding raising the government debt ceiling in the United States, adding that more will be known about progress in the next two days.

“I think they’re moving forward, but it’s hard to tell,” Biden told reporters at Joint Base Andrews. We have not yet reached the heart of the crisis.”

“We will know more in the next couple of days,” he added.

Biden is scheduled to meet House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders within days to resume negotiations.

A meeting scheduled for Friday was canceled to allow discussions to continue.

Reuters reported that Biden and McCarthy aides began discussing ways to reduce federal spending while talks were underway regarding raising the government’s debt ceiling of $31.4 trillion to avoid default.

The Treasury Department says its coffers could run out by June 1 unless lawmakers raise the debt ceiling.

See also  Vaccines, experts advise against AstraZeneca and J&J for young people: "Better to use something else"

You may also like

Strive to become a pioneering demonstration area of...

Tridico to La7: “Me kicked out of INPS?...

D1 Lonato / J26: As Togo Port holds...

The factory where you can make your own...

Morgan Stanley IM outlines four priorities for responsible...

Hole 8︱Financial report test intensifies blue-chip stocks attract...

Businessmen “cheated” Diego Daza, Omar Geles and Elder...

Strive to write a chapter of Chinese-style modernization...

Disney+ and Hulu soon together in a single...

Learn about the security operations in Cali for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy