To guarantee the use of free time and share with the family during Easter, INDER Medellín has arranged different options to activate this season.

The Río, Estadio, Cerro El Volador, El Poblado and neighborhood cycle paths will operate normally on Palm and Resurrection Sunday. In addition, at the request of the community, the Santa Cecilia neighborhood circuit (community 1-Popular) will be reactivated after its closure in 2019. There will be no cycle path on Tuesdays or Thursday nights.

“We are going to have different scenarios for the enjoyment of people who do not travel and prefer to stay in the city, so that they visit us, do free practice of the sport that they like, because at INDER Medellín we promote sports and recreation. In addition, we have great news because we are going to open the commune 1 cycle path, a section that is highly anticipated by the community, by the leaders and all those who use it so that they can enjoy it in the company of the institute”, stated the INDER director, Cristian Sánchez.

For lovers of cycling and running, the Multipurpose Track of the Juan Pablo Segundo Airport will be enabled normally all week to promote sports practice.

Pools

INDER will have 11 of its 12 neighborhood swimming pools open. The one in San Blas is closed due to work being done on the membrane. The others will have the usual closure on Mondays for maintenance and Thursday and Friday holidays. During the week they will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday and Holy Sunday until 3:00 p.m.

For its part, the aquatic complex will be active Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., while on Holy Saturday and Sunday it will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

People who wish to visit the Bolera Suramericana can do so on Monday, Tuesday and Holy Wednesday, at their usual time, the other days it will be closed because it will prepare to receive a departmental tournament.

For more information and details of the changes in the offer of the INDER stages during Holy Week, the website www.inder.gov.co and the social networks @indermedellin are available.