The Speleo alpine river team of the Pordenone firefighters and the Alpine Rescue intervened in Aviano to rescue a biker who fell on the path called “Troi del boar”.

The man, a Pordenone native of 1960, was reached simultaneously from two different directions along the dense network of trails in the area, by Cnsas volunteers and firefighters. The doctors who arrived by ambulance were accompanied to the scene and immediately understood the gravity of the situation and asked the rescuers to take the injured person as soon as possible to a place where the ambulance could arrive.

With a special stretcher equipped with a wheel for handling in rough terrain, the rescuers then proceeded to transport the injured person in about 15 minutes on foot, in the locality of Pra de Plana, on the road leading to Piancavallo. From there the man was entrusted to the doctors who had in the meantime arrived with the automedical.
The night helicopter rescue service has also been activated.

