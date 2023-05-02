Home » Bitcoin Hits Wall At $30,000, But Drop To $27,000 Was Quickly Absorbed By CoinTelegraph
News

Bitcoin Hits Wall At $30,000, But Drop To $27,000 Was Quickly Absorbed By CoinTelegraph

by admin
Bitcoin Hits Wall At $30,000, But Drop To $27,000 Was Quickly Absorbed By CoinTelegraph
© Reuters. Bitcoin hits a wall at $30,000, but dip to $27,000 was quickly absorbed

Positively surprises the rapid reabsorption of the descent to $27,000.

The $30,000 turns out to be a big hurdle to overcome: a key inflection point needed for a meaningful recovery. The asset has already touched the $31,000 level, without however volumetric consolidation.

The box identified last week is excellently calibrated, and we see that the volumes inside it have grown a lot.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

See also  Write Spring Festival couplets, cut window grilles, and expand New Year pictures Anji Zhangwu delivers "New Year flavor" to people's doors_Hangzhou Net

You may also like

“Profession Reporter” on the Apennines — Environment

From the foot of the war: the hailstorm...

Riosucio: indigenous babies in a delicate state of...

Zangrillo, public work and training values ​​that enrich...

Ten dead and several injured leave an armed...

Great performers of Christian music shone at the...

The fifth D of Spataro to discover the...

They capture a minibus on route 45AB circulating...

Colombian textile company challenges with new business model

F1, Here’s why Ferrari’s racing problems are related...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy