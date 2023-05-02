Bitcoin Hits Wall At $30,000, But Drop To $27,000 Was Quickly Absorbed By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. Bitcoin hits a wall at $30,000, but dip to $27,000 was quickly absorbed



Positively surprises the rapid reabsorption of the descent to $27,000.

The $30,000 turns out to be a big hurdle to overcome: a key inflection point needed for a meaningful recovery. The asset has already touched the $31,000 level, without however volumetric consolidation.

The box identified last week is excellently calibrated, and we see that the volumes inside it have grown a lot.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph