Blind spot accident appears to have been staged: did fraudster deliberately throw a scooter under a truck? (Kortrijk)

Blind spot accident on Felix de Bethunelaan is probably fake. — © Bas De Wilde

Kortrijk –

The incident at Burgemeester Felix de Bethunelaan in Kortrijk on Thursday afternoon is not a blind spot accident but rather the work of a scammer. The traffic police of the Vlas police zone came to that decision.

“We know the alleged victim as someone who has tried to defraud insurance companies several times in the past,” explains the police zone spokesperson. “He probably also threw his scooter in front of the truck on Thursday afternoon to strike again. This is now being further investigated.”

The traffic police became suspicious because the man reacted quite hostilely to the intervention of the police and emergency services when they arrived on the scene after the alleged accident.

According to the man, he tried to cross the sidewalk at 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon and was just able to jump away while his scooter ended up under the oncoming truck. But that story doesn’t seem to be true. Maybe he wanted to collect insurance money.

