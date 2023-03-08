Home News Body discovered in Bochum underground car park – Ruhr area – news
Body discovered in Bochum underground car park – Ruhr area – news

Body discovered in Bochum underground car park – Ruhr area – news

A passer-by made a frightening discovery on Tuesday evening: in a parked car in a Bochum underground car park, he saw a lifeless person in the driver’s seat. The passer-by then alerted the police. Investigators later found that the dead man had gunshot wounds.

Witness heard gunshots

Investigators believe the man was shot. According to initial investigations, a fatal shot was fired around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning., according to a statement from the public prosecutor’s office and the police on Wednesday. At the request of WDR a police spokesman reports that a witness heard the shots on Tuesday morning. But at first he didn’t think anything of it.

Police are asking for information

The underground car park is located in the Hustadt district of Bochum. Further details and background are not yet known. A homicide commission is now investigating and wants to clarify the exact circumstances. Anyone with information about the case should contact the Bochum police.

We reported on this topic on March 8th, 2023 in the local time on WDR2 Rhein-Ruhr.

