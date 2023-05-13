Home » Brad Pitt moves into a $5.5 million home with new girlfriend Ins de Reiman
Following the split between Bollywood superstar Brad Pitt and actress Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has moved into a new luxury home worth $5.5 million with new girlfriend Ines De Reman and is currently making headlines for his exciting romantic life. have been Pictures of the new couple together in a new and luxurious house have gone viral on social media. Brad is one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry and has a huge fan following. According to media reports, Brad Pitt has bought a new home in Los Angeles, California, worth $5.5 million. Million dollars. He doesn’t want to live in the house with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and is going to start a new life with his alleged new girlfriend Ines de Remon.

