Britney Spears: Will she never return to a stage?

What’s next for Britney Spears’ career? A documentary expresses the suspicion that she will no longer be on a concert stage.

How is the career of pop star Britney Spears (41) going? As the US portal “TMZ” wants to know, the singer could never return to a stage. In a new documentary about Spears, which will be aired for the first time next Monday, the makers get to the bottom of the Spears phenomenon. Above all, the focus is on their possible future.

Several of Spears’ close confidants are said to have their say and claim in unison: Performances or even entire tours are currently out of the question. Although want Britney Spears continue their career, but no longer appear on stage. So in the future there could only be new songs and albums by Spears, but no more concerts. Spears said the endless rehearsals before such tours were too much. She no longer wants to learn the choreographies by heart and is no longer interested in a stage comeback.

SpotOnNews