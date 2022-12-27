Source title: Build a strong agricultural country and promote the development of smart agriculture A number of food crop smart farms have emerged in various places

CCTV news:The just-concluded Central Rural Work Conference proposed to rely on the two-wheel drive of science and technology and reform to speed up the construction of a strong agricultural country. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs stated that as an important content driven by technology, since this year, modern information technology has empowered agricultural production, and my country's smart agriculture has accelerated its development. The transformation of agricultural work from "following the feeling" to "data has the final say" has been accelerated. With satellite remote sensing, Beidou navigation, and intelligent agricultural machinery equipment, a number of food crop smart farms with high information technology integration, cost savings and efficiency enhancement, and significant benefits have emerged in various places. Let's first experience the new explorations in various places through a short film. This is the spring sowing of Heilongjiang Beidahuang this year. Rail transportation and drone transplanting. This year, Beidahuang already has 6 large-scale unmanned farms with domestic agricultural machinery and equipment. Field labor has been reduced by more than 70%, work efficiency has been increased by more than 30%, and water saving, fertilizer saving, and pesticide reduction have exceeded 20%, 50%, 30%, and the demonstration area will increase production by more than 10%. This is the smart rice model explored in Wuhu, Anhui. Information technology is deeply integrated with agricultural machinery and agronomy. The rice production process is divided into 13 links such as sowing, transplanting, and tillering, and 49 wisdoms such as variety selection, land leveling, and nitrogen fertilizer usage are refined. The decision-making point has realized information perception, quantitative decision-making, and intelligent operation in the whole process of farming management and harvesting. This year, the experimental area has expanded to 150,000 mu, with an average yield increase of 14.3% per mu, saving about 500 yuan in cost and efficiency. This is the summer harvest in Xinzheng, Henan this year. The cooperative explores the integrated application model of full land trusteeship and information technology. Through satellite remote sensing and drone shooting, it forms a wheat maturity map that is updated every day, and uses the Beidou navigation system to formulate optimal travel and harvest routes for mature plots. The 11,000 mu of high-quality strong gluten wheat managed by the company relies on the digital platform for the whole process from plowing and preparation to grain returning to the warehouse. The utilization rate of agricultural machinery has increased by nearly half, and the cost per mu has been saved by about 20%.

