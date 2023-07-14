Building a Strong and Hopeful Future: The Importance of Youth Ideals, Responsibility, Hard Work, and Struggle

Title: Chinese Youth Called Upon to Build a Strong Country with Ideals, Responsibility, Hard Work, and Struggle

In a group talk with members of the new leadership team of the League Central Committee, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of a strong youth for building a strong country. President Xi highlighted that only when young people have ideals, dare to take responsibility, can endure hardships, and are willing to struggle, can the Chinese youth be the driving force behind the advancement of the party and the country.

President Xi acknowledged that the world is currently undergoing major changes unseen in a century, with increasing factors of instability, uncertainty, and unpredictability. To achieve the comprehensive development of a modern socialist country and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, each generation must walk its own long march.

President Xi stressed that Chinese youth must keep in mind the teachings of the party, aspire to national rejuvenation, and live up to the expectations of the times. They must strive to become pioneers of their era, worthy of the important task of national rejuvenation. This can be achieved by carrying forward the characteristics and spirit of having ideals, daring to take on responsibilities, enduring hardships, and being willing to struggle.

The first characteristic highlighted is having strong ideals and beliefs. President Xi emphasized that the ideals and beliefs of youth are closely related to the future of the country. They serve as the guiding force for life direction and determine the success or failure of careers. To strengthen their ideals, the majority of young people must cultivate the habit of theoretical study and understanding, particularly focusing on Marxism and the deep grasp of historical laws.

The second characteristic is the willingness to take responsibility. Young people who dare to take responsibility are seen as the hope for the country’s prosperity. President Xi stated that they must be fully aware of their responsibilities to the country, the nation, and the people. In the face of increasing risks and challenges, young people are encouraged to be pioneers, shoulder heavy responsibilities, and face difficulties without fear. By improving their ability to take responsibility, they can become pioneers of the times.

The third characteristic is the ability to endure hardships. President Xi highly affirmed the spirit of “seeking for hardship” among Chinese youth in the new era. The willingness to endure hardships is considered crucial for personal growth and development. Young people are urged to actively seek challenging opportunities, abandon arrogance, and willingly undertake difficult tasks. Through such experiences, they can develop qualities such as resilience, determination, and the ability to overcome setbacks.

The fourth and final characteristic is the willingness to struggle. President Xi urged Chinese youth to have the courage to forge ahead, emphasizing that the mission of national rejuvenation can only be achieved through struggle. He encouraged young people to integrate their youth and dreams into the cause of the country and the nation, striving towards the common vision of realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

In conclusion, President Xi Jinping has called upon Chinese youth to embrace ideals, take on responsibilities, endure hardships, and engage in the struggle to build a strong country. By doing so, they can become the driving force behind the advancement of the party and the nation, ultimately contributing to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.