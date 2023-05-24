Bundestag will not be discussing the heating law this week!

Contrary to all plans, the German Bundestag will no longer be discussing the heating law this week. The FDP resisted the so-called first reading. According to observers, this reduces the likelihood that the law will be passed before the summer break. According to the information, the FDP does not want to support the law or the new version in its current form.

Heating law: not passed before the summer break?

“The heating law, which was controversial in the traffic light coalition, will not be given its first reading in the Bundestag this week because of the resistance of the FDP. The parliamentary managers of the parliamentary groups agreed on Tuesday about the agenda of the parliament for this week, the heating law is not on the agenda, as the newspapers of the Funke media group (Wednesday editions) report.

This reduces the likelihood that the law will be passed before the summer recess – until then only three weeks of meetings are planned. Recently, there had been fierce disputes within the governing coalition about the content of the Building Energy Act. The FDP announced on Monday that it did not want to support the proposed amendment in its current form.”

Report with material from the dts news agency

Photo: Bundestag plenum, via dts news agency