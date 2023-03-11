The Magdalena Family Compensation Fund, Cajamag will hold a great day of collecting resumes for women in the city of Santa Martawith the aim of promoting female employability and contributing to gender equality in the labor sphere.

The initiative will take place on March 14, 2023 in the main square of cajamag, located at Calle 23 #7-78, from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.

The résumé registration day and job call is aimed exclusively at women, and seeks to provide an opportunity for them to apply for available vacancies in companies affiliated with the employment agency of To install Cajamag. The participation of a large number of women interested in improving their employment situation and accessing better opportunities is expected.

The importance of this initiative lies in the need to promote equal opportunities in the workplace, especially for women, who often face barriers and obstacles in their job search.

“The initiative of Cajamag seeks to promote inclusion and equity, and encourage the active participation of women in the economy and in society in general.

The event will be attended by representatives of various companies, who will be in charge of selecting the most suitable candidates for the available vacancies. Participants must present their CV and your identification document to be able to apply for vacancies.

The Family Compensation Fund, through its employment agency, seeks to provide tools and skills to the female gender that allow them to improve their chances of success in the world of work.

In this regard, the administrative director of Cajamag, martha garcia valencia expressed: “We are very excited to be able to carry out this initiative for the benefit of the women of Santa Marta and the region. We believe that it is essential to promote equal opportunities in the workplace, and we are convinced that this day will be of great help for many women who seek to improve their employment situation and access better opportunities”.

For their part, some women who have been informed about the day to register resumes and job announcements have expressed their enthusiasm and gratitude for this initiative. “I think it’s great that these types of workshops are focused on women. As a single mother, I have often faced many difficulties finding work, and this initiative gives me hope that I can improve my situation,” said Laura Hernández, one of the possible participants.