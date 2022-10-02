CALUSO. It has reopened its doors, with a busy program of initiatives, after two years of closure for an important renovation and for the limitations imposed by Covid, the center for families “Hitchhiking – A piece of road together”, promoted by Cissac in 2005 with the aim of creating and strengthening initiatives aimed at families and minors in the area.

Among the novelties, the opening of a psychological listening desk for adolescents and a second one for women victims of violence. In the yard there is also a solidarity vegetable garden in the large garden of the structure. «The new season – explains the coordinator Giulia Castellazzi – foresees a co-planning work in a participatory form with local authorities, the third sector and local associations. The activities will be spread throughout the territory to allow responses to proximity to the needs of families; the name of the center, to be renewed, will also be chosen with the same participatory perspective. The center in via Mattirolo will be an aggregative space for young people, families and migrants in order to promote the active participation and inclusiveness of the whole society, becoming in this sense a place of excellence for community development, according to the generative welfare strategy and sustainable pursued by the Consortium. The proposals being organized will start from a co-planning workshop with families and young people and may include: support for parenting (pedagogical advice, workshops, thematic meetings, meeting space and discussion between families), family counseling and mediation ( for couples in separation or already separated, or families experiencing situations of conflict), speaking groups for children of separated parents, aggregative activities for young people, psychological help desk for adolescents, study support, M’ami – Il posto delle moms. And again a listening desk for women victims of violence, anti-discrimination desk, Consultancy dedicated to the LGBTQI theme, Integration workshops for migrants, paths for families with disabled children to support and promote autonomy, Initiatives to promote and support forms of reception family, self-help groups, artistic workshops, and the organization of cultural and aggregative events …… “.

The “family excursions” initiative, funded by the Piedmont Region, entrusted to the Valdocco cooperative and also supported by Cissac di Caluso, is aimed at all parents and not just those who already attend the centers for families. These are (for Cissac) four free online training meetings conducted by expert trainers and aimed at parents and families who wish to explore themes and problems that characterize childhood, young people, growth and educational relationships. Each seminar lasts three hours, from 5 pm to 8 pm Access to the online seminars takes place upon registration and subject to availability (with priority access to the families of the Centers for families). The link for the Canavese area is excursifamiliaritorino.eventbrite.it. –

lydia massia