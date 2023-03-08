The president of the Cesar Assembly, Camilo Lacouture Ackerman, is pre-candidate for the Governor of the Cesar departmentbut it still does not have the endorsement of the Conservative Party, which until mid-February was led by Carlos Andrés Trujillo.

Although Trujillo would have offered his support to Lacouture, the deputy assured during one of his interventions in the corporation that with the new president of the community, senator Efraín Cepeda, “the endorsement looks closer”.

THE MEETING IN BARRANQUILLA

Lacouture, who has been part of this political group for more than 30 years, told THE PYLON that this friday will meet with Cepeda in the city of Barranquilla: “That day I am going to define the guarantee with him, we are going to have a constructive dialogue about the department of Cesar. Due to my career within the party, I think I won’t have any problems”.

No other candidate for the post of governor of Cesar for the Conservative Party is yet known, however, there is expectation about the decision of the also deputy Claudia Margarita Zuleta ahead of the October 29 elections.

DOES HE HAVE THE ‘STRENGTH’ TO BE GOVERNOR?

On the other hand, the Cesarean representative libardo cruzalso a conservative militant, told EL PILÓN last January that support for this candidacy It depended on the strength of the politician and rancher’s proposal.

“My decision is to go all the way to be governor of this department,” noted the assemblyman. However, the bases of the party plan to maintain the alliance with the Gnecco house, the senator Didier Lobofrom Cambio Radical, and the De la Peña family, in the south, which has been appointed governor in the last three terms.

Until now, the president of the Assembly has focused his speech on the “strengthening of education public superior, the productive sector and security”.

Registration of candidates will start on June 29according to the calendar of the National Registry of Civil Status.

By Andrea Guerra Peña / THE PYLON.

@andreaguerraperiodista