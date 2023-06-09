Candidates for the Popular Reign of Bambuco in Neiva

During the last weeks, the sampedrinas rounds were carried out in Neiva, selecting the candidates that will represent different communes and corregimientos in the Popular Reign of Bambuco, as part of the celebration of the Bambuco Festival in San Juan and San Pedro, in its version 62.

The sampedrinas rounds are an emblematic cultural tradition in the department of Huila and in the city of Neiva, standing out for its importance in the preservation of folklore and tradition of the region. The main objective of these rounds is to choose the Popular Queen of the Bambuco Festival.

During each weekend, from April 28 to June 3, the candidates from different neighborhoods of Neiva interpreted the San Juan from Huilense, captivating both the public and the jury. These presentations allowed them to take another step in their dream of obtaining the popular crown.

The 27 selected candidates will compete again within the framework of the Festivals of San Juan and San Pedro, in its 62nd version. Among the representatives are:

Tania Perdomo – Commune 10.

Maria Oliva Ramos – Commune

Laiyi Alexandra Chen – Commune 6.

Darly Xiomara Rodriguez – El Caguan Correction.

Michell Dayana Ramos – Common

Danna Valentina Ramírez – Township Guacirco.

Maria Fernanda Morales – Vegalarga Correction.

Carol Liseth Pastrana – Rio Ceibas.

Laura María Perdomo – Commune 3.

Lura Daniela Aroca – Corregimiento Fortalecillas.

Sihara Rodríguez – Commune 8.

Tiffany Alejandra Chávez – Commune 9.

Anyi Catherine Ipuz – St. Louis Correction.

Laura Nataly Florez – Commune 9.

Karol Julieth Hernández – Commune 5.

Laura Daniela Pérez – Commune 4.

Yesica Lorena Martinez – Common

María Camila Arias – Commune 1.

Dayana Quintero – Corregimiento Aipecito.

Isabel Gaviria Chala – Commune 1.

Ana Sofía Vargas – Commune 2.

Karen Liseth Rivera – Chapinero.

María Camila Lozano – Commune 2.

María Camila Hidalgo – Commune 4.

Karla Vanesa Chavarro – Commune 8.

Lizeth Barrera – Commune 7.

Laura Daniela Palomar – Commune 7.

Ana Sofía Zapata – Commune 7.

The Popular Reign of Bambuco is one of the most anticipated moments of the festival, in which the candidates proudly represent their culture and traditions, and compete for the title of Popular Queen. This event is an opportunity to highlight the diversity and cultural richness of Neiva and Huila.

