Candidates for the Guangdong Postgraduate Examination will be given a free nucleic acid test for one person and one tube.



The 2023 National Postgraduate Admissions Examination will be held from December 24th to 26th. This year, about 274,000 candidates will take the postgraduate examination in Guangdong. On December 20, Guangdong will provide free, single-person, single-tube nucleic acid testing services for all candidates, and then the test center will appropriately adjust the examination room arrangements based on the nucleic acid test results.

The relevant person in charge of the Provincial Education Examination Institute reminded that candidates should report their nucleic acid test results in the system on December 21. If the nucleic acid test results are not released on December 21, candidates do not have to worry. The Provincial Education Examination Institute has connected with the health department, and can obtain the nucleic acid test results of candidates through the big data platform of the Provincial Bureau of Politics and Numbers. reported in the system.

The test center will provide different gate entrances for candidates with negative and positive nucleic acid tests, and set up special channels respectively. Candidates must enter the corresponding examination room according to the entrance route of the test center to minimize contact. Candidates please note that if the examination room changes, the Provincial Education Examination Institute will send a text message to notify.