The Canottieri pays a few absences too much and also loses with the Bissuola. It is the second defeat in a row for Alessio Bortolini’s team. The freshman from Venice took the lead in the first half with Cavaglia and, in the second half, secured the result with Mateus and Rexhepaj. The people of Belluno already had to renounce the suspended Dall’O ‘and the injured Storti and Contin and, while the match was in progress, Gheno was also injured. 3-0 final for Bissuola.