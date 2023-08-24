Captured in Puerto Gaitán alleged member of the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia

The Meta Police managed to capture a 26-year-old man for the crime of aggravated conspiracy for extortion purposes, in the El Triunfo neighborhood of the municipality of Puerto Gaitán.

The subject, alias “Floro”, was wandering through a sector at night and was required for a routine control. Upon digitizing his identification document before the national database of the Prosecutor’s Office, it was evidenced that, against him, there was a arrest warrant issued by the Municipal Court of Puerto Lleras, Meta.

Who is alias “Floro”?

According to members of the Criminal Investigation Section of the Police, this individual known by the alias “Floro” is allegedly the urban ringleader of the Organized Armed Group, the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC), with interference in the Altillanura region. in the department of Meta. Apparently, he was in charge of extorting businesses and informing the criminal organization when he observed movements of the Public Force or strangers in the sector.

It draws the attention of the SIJIN authorities that, alias ‘Floro’, has a blue circular in force from the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol).

After his capture, he was left at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office No. 187 Specialized Against Organized Crime of Villavicencio, where he must answer for the aforementioned crime.

Source: Meta Police

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

