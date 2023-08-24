Football: Udinese; from Watford comes goalkeeper Okoye – Football

Udinese has formalized the signing from Watford of the Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, who has signed a contract until 30 June 2027. This is the umpteenth transfer between the two companies owned by the Pozzo family.





“Explosive” goalkeeper, gifted with great physicality and excellent technique, Okoye, who will turn 24 next week, already boasts international experience in level leagues such as the Championship and the Dutch Eredivisie, in the ranks of Sparta Rotterdam.





Okoye, born in Germany, is permanently in the Nigerian senior national team, with which he collected 16 caps making his debut in 2019 in the friendly against Brazil. In black and white he will wear the number 40 shirt.





It remains to be understood whether the signing of the goalkeeper is a prelude to a different hierarchy on the part of coach Sottil: in the first outings of the season, Silvestri appeared to be not very reactive and concentrated. The second, Padelli, is also struggling with physical problems.



