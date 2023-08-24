Home » Football: Udinese; from Watford comes goalkeeper Okoye – Football
Sports

Football: Udinese; from Watford comes goalkeeper Okoye – Football

by admin
Football: Udinese; from Watford comes goalkeeper Okoye – Football

Udinese has formalized the signing from Watford of the Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, who has signed a contract until 30 June 2027. This is the umpteenth transfer between the two companies owned by the Pozzo family.


“Explosive” goalkeeper, gifted with great physicality and excellent technique, Okoye, who will turn 24 next week, already boasts international experience in level leagues such as the Championship and the Dutch Eredivisie, in the ranks of Sparta Rotterdam.


Okoye, born in Germany, is permanently in the Nigerian senior national team, with which he collected 16 caps making his debut in 2019 in the friendly against Brazil. In black and white he will wear the number 40 shirt.


It remains to be understood whether the signing of the goalkeeper is a prelude to a different hierarchy on the part of coach Sottil: in the first outings of the season, Silvestri appeared to be not very reactive and concentrated. The second, Padelli, is also struggling with physical problems.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Title: NBA Mid-Season Tournament Groups Announced: Lakers and Suns in Same Group, Championship Team Members to Receive $500,000 Each

You may also like

Hong Kong Delegation Looks Forward to Breakthroughs at...

A nuisance to the champion. Kincl’s opponent is...

Aymeric Laporte Bids Farewell to Manchester City, Expected...

John Isner: American ace record holder to retire...

Thriving Participation: Hangzhou Citizens Eagerly Join First Day...

Europa League: LASK hopes to increase against Mostar

Águila’s Elimination from Copa Centroamericana: Loss to Comunicaciones

Tamberi the greatest blue ever in athletics? The...

Three Shinco World Champions Set to Compete in...

The Challenges of Soccer Development in Guatemala: Insights...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy