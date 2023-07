ST-managed car with license plate 34 RY 6996, Balikesir–Canakkale at the Kadıköy location of the highway, under the administration of AS. with 10 KU 554 plates collided with the van. Three people in the vehicles were injured in the accident.

Upon notification of the situation, the place of the accident 112 Emergency Health crews were dispatched. The injured were taken to Edremit State Hospital by the medical teams.

